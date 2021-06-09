Approval granted for demolition of shop in Blessington

S Evans and Sons demolition of M7 Bridge

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY

Planning permission has been granted for a new development on the Main Street of Blessington.

Approval was given for the demolition of existing 20 square metre single storey, retail unit.

Permission has also been allowed by Wicklow County Council for the construction of a new 41 square metre ground floor retail unit.

The plans also include a 49 square metre one-bedroom apartment at first floor level.

The entire site is one tenth of a hectare. 

The total construction value of the project is estimated at around €150,000, according to Construction Information Services.

