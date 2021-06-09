JOBS: Bathroom Fitters, Plumbers and Tilers being hired in Kildare and surrounding areas

JOBS ALERT: Production Operatives roles in Carrickmacross

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

O'Sullivan Bathroom Renovations is hiring:

Bathroom Fitters, Plumbers and Tilers

Highly Competitive Package on offer.

Positions available in Kildare and surrounding areas

To apply, contact David@iosbs.com or Ian at 087 4659 871

