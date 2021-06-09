JOBS: Well-known Newbridge company hiring for fixed-term contracts

General Operatives

3 to 6 Month Contracts

Lily O’Brien’s are currently looking to recruit a number of General Operatives for a fixed term period to help meet seasonal demand.

Operators are required to be available for work Monday – Friday.

Shifts are available across days, evenings and nights in our chocolate production department and packing department.

These positions are also suitable for college students returning to college in September.

The ideal candidates will possess the following skills and attributes:

A good attitude with a willingness to learn new tasks

Efficient when completing tasks and hardworking

Good hand eye coordination and attention to detail

A “can do” work ethic with excellent problem-solving skills

Ability to work in a fast-paced busy environment

Good communication skills both oral and written

Proficient in the English language

Flexible to work shifts, if required - days, evenings, nights

Please note these positions require employees to stand for the duration of their shift with the exception of break times.

If you would like to apply please submit your CV to HRmail@lilyobriens.ie. Applicants should state their availability for work when applying.



Candidates will be required to participate in a telephone interview.