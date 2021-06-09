Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, June 9

The death has occurred of Mary Daly (née Kenna)

Drummond, Carbury, Kildare / Coill Dubh, Kildare



Formerly Coill Dubh. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Mother of the late Eilish. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Matt. Sadly missed by her children Pauric, Amanda & Matthew, grandchildren Alex, Faith, Cruz, Paige, Evie and Matthew, sisters Rose, Majella & Breda, brothers James, Brian and Niall, daughters-in-law Danielle & April, son-in-law Colin, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions there will be a family funeral on Thursday at 1.30pm in Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Mary's funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam: https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/.

Condolences can be left on this page using the link below. You can line the route from Mary's Home to the church via Dreenane/Parsonstown while adhering to social distancing.

The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult and sad time.

The death has occurred of John Guthrie

Prosperous, Kildare



Guthrie, John, Prosperous, Co. Kildare, June 6th 2021, peacefully at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving wife Josie, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for John (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

John's Commital Service can be viewed on Friday morning at approx. 10:40am by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Phyllis FLANAGAN (née McHugh)

Roseville, Naas, Kildare / Newcastle, Dublin



Flanagan (nee McHugh) (Roseville, Naas and formerly of Knocklodge, Bearna Dhearg, Tuam, Co. Galway and Corner Park, Newcastle, Co. Dublin) – June 4, 2021, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, at her daughter’s home, Phyllis, beloved wife of the late Patrick and dear mother of Garry, Bernice, Noel, Caroline, Annette, Mary, Sharyn and Sheelagh; Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law Declan, Paul, Jack, David and Sean, daughter-in-law Elish, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.