Kilcullen’s Faerly launches Pride fundraising essential oil

Kilcullen-based Faerly.ie, the sustainable online retailer run by couple Eoin Houlihan and James Byrne, has launched a special essential oils blend for Pride 2021, celebrated this June.

Five euros from the sale of every €20 bottle of the Kotanical blend will go to Belong To, the not-for-profit organisation that supports lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans young people in Ireland. The specially commissioned essential oil evokes the spirit of Pride, blending of a diverse range of bright citrus notes including grapefruit, wild orange, lime and lemongrass.

Eoin said: “I am absolutely delighted with this collaboration with Kotanical and BelongTo for Pride 2021. This has been a very difficult year for young people in Ireland and my husband and Faerly co-founder James and I feel very strongly in particular about the anxiety and stress young people in the LGBTQI+ community have experienced during this time. We hope this essential oil from Kotanical will help to uplift people and evoke positive feelings of wellness, freedom, hope and creativity as we enter a new and more sustainable future together.”

BelongTo CEO Moninne Griffith said: “Pride 2021 is a time for young people in the LBGTQI+ community to regroup. The pandemic has been especially hard on young people and we’ve seen a 113% increase in demand for our frontline services over the last year. We appreciate all the support that we get and that goes towards helping young people in crisis in LBGTQI+ communities throughout the country.”

Established in October 2020, Faerly is an Irish online store that enthusiastically promotes sustainable living. It offers a carefully selected range of natural products, mostly from Irish makers, that are kind to the environment.