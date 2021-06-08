Fitness fanatic raising funds for local Samaritans in memory of best pal

Following the devastating death of his best friend Cian Mullally by suicide in 2018, Matthew Drewitt (Matty) knew extreme measures were needed to champion mental health awareness in Kildare.

Matty (right) with Cian Mullally above

In commemoration of Cian and to raise crucial funds for the Samaritans Newbridge & Kildare branch through the not-for-profit organisation #OK2TalkIRL, Matty is embarking on a duathlon of extreme fitness challenges.

Part 1 sees Matty embarking on a 50 KM cycle every day for 3 weeks. Symbolically this will commence at the Mullally home in Caragh at 10am on Saturday 19th June, Cian’s birthdate, when he was to turn 24 years old.

In an epic test of will, he will cycle every day until he concludes part 1 of his duathlon in Poplar Square, Naas on Friday 9th July at 7:30 pm where he will be greeted by family, friends and supporters.

Covering 1,050 kilometres over the three weeks, sports fanatic Matty will relish some hard-earned recovery before undertaking part two of the “Extreme Duathlon” on Thursday 15th July at 7:30 pm, starting outside the offices of Samaritans Newbridge & Kildare.

Matty is emulating David Goggins’ “Get Hard Challenge”, designed by the acclaimed endurance athlete to "armour" the mind and accomplish personal greatness. The challenge will see Matty run 4 miles, every 4 hours for 48 hours. His final 4-mile stretch will begin in the Curragh Camp, where Cian was a soldier in the Irish Army and he will finish this incredible feat at the Samaritans’ offices on McElwain Terrace in Newbridge on 17th July at 7pm.

Matty and members of #OK2TalkRL will hand over all funds raised and celebrate his achievement with a reception at the Samaritans Newbridge & Kildare branch a week later on 24th July. This symbolic date, 24/7, is a nod to the support that this amazing charity organisation offers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Entirely volunteer-run, the Samaritans is dedicated to supporting individuals struggling to cope, feeling isolated or in

a moment of crisis. Their national telephone line is 116123 and it operates 365 days a year.

#OK2TalkIRL was established in 2019 by Cian’s family and close friends.

The group hosted both the “Footie Festival – Giving Suicide the Boot” in 2019 and the #HeadsUp4MentalHealth virtual ball skills challenge in 2020. These events raised a combined total of almost €18,000 for the Samaritans Newbridge & Kildare and advocated the importance of mental wellbeing with the help of some renowned Irish sporting heroes.

This is not Matty’s first extreme challenge in aid of mental health support services, with his successful completion of

a 10-kilometre run every day for 30 days on behalf of Pieta House in 2020. Matty raised €4,495 for the charity and

hopes to surpass this amount with the approaching Extreme Duathlon.

Please support this event by donating even a small amount at https://gofund.me/bffd0518