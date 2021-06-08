Five patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital

Health

Fie patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital

Naas Hospital

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

There are five people being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

At Tullamore Hospital there are 14 people on trolleys and there are no patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie