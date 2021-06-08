Naas business premises broken into

Gardaí are investigating
A business premises at the Friary business park in Naas was broken into.
The business operator discovered the break in, which took place between 7.30pm on May 28 and 7.55am on May 29.
It’s believed that entry was gained after a bathroom window was smashed and a protective steel structure was pulled from the wall.
