Naas business premises broken into

Gardaí

Naas business premises broken into

Gardaí are investigating

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

A business premises at the Friary business park in Naas was broken into.

The business operator discovered the break in, which took place between 7.30pm on May 28 and 7.55am on May 29.

Read more County Kildare news

It’s believed that entry was gained after a bathroom window was smashed and a protective steel structure was pulled from the wall.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie