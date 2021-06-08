LATEST: Naas Gardaí appeal for information about collision involving cyclist

Naas Gardaí appeal for information about collision involving cyclist

NAAS GARDA STATION / FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Naas Gardaí have issued an appeal over a collision involving a cyclist yesterday. 

Investigating officers are seeking witnesses, CCTV footage or dashcam footage of the incident which happened at around 12 noon yesterday at the T-Junction where the road from Forenaughts merges onto the L2019 at Haynestown townland.

A Naas Garda spokesperson added: "If you were in the area and witnessed this incident, please contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie