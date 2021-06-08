LATEST: Naas Gardaí appeal for information about collision involving cyclist

NAAS GARDA STATION / FILE PHOTO
Naas Gardaí have issued an appeal over a collision involving a cyclist yesterday.
Investigating officers are seeking witnesses, CCTV footage or dashcam footage of the incident which happened at around 12 noon yesterday at the T-Junction where the road from Forenaughts merges onto the L2019 at Haynestown townland.
A Naas Garda spokesperson added: "If you were in the area and witnessed this incident, please contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300."
