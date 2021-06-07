Proposal to demolish building for two new homes in Straffan area

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for the construction of two houses in the Straffan area.

The proposed development in the Baybush area consists of the demolition of an existing building and the removal of a tarmac car park.

A septic tank will also be decommissioned and replaced, under the plans.

Two one and half storey type houses will be built on the site, according to the designs.

Three vehicular entrances are also planned.