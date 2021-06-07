Mary Robinson is keynote speaker at premiere of documentary on Syrian refugees in Turkey

Former President of Ireland and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mrs Mary Robinson, has been confirmed as keynote speaker at a global virtual event to mark the world premiere of a moving new documentary and 3D photo exhibition on the lives of Syrian refugees in Turkey.

The event, which takes place on Thursday, June 17th, 2021, ahead of World Refugee Day will feature a panel of experts discussing how empathy and social cohesion can be built for millions of Syrian refugees in Turkey and elsewhere.

The documentary will give a rare insight into the day-to-day lives of nomadic and semi-nomadic Syrian refugees in Turkey. It was commissioned by Irish humanitarian aid agency, GOAL, supported by EU Humanitarian Aid.

Turkey currently hosts more refugees than any other country, with 3.7 million registered Syrians taking refuge in the country since the start of the Syrian conflict ten years ago.



The documentary and photo exhibition will shine a light on the lives of nomadic and semi-nomadic refugees, and those engaged in seasonal agricultural labour in Turkey, supported by GOAL thanks to EU funded project titled “Facilitating Marginalised and Vulnerable Populations’ Access to Services (LINK) Programme.”



The LINK Programme is providing refugees with critical social protection support and information on their rights, obligations, and services in Turkey.



The event will include an informed discussion from leading experts to promote better understanding of the diverse perspectives and experience of the most vulnerable refugee communities. It will also explore how governments, the international community, and civil society can continue to support millions of Syrian refugees who cannot go back home as the conflict continues.



The panel of speakers includes Irish MEP Barry Andrews; chairperson of the UN Committee for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination and founder of the Migrants Rights Centre in Ireland, Anastasia Crickley; UNHCR Turkey spokesperson Philippe Leclerc, and the Programme Manager at ROMAC, a joint Council of Europe and European Commission initiative to promote the integration of the Roma community, Ana Oprisan.



The event will be chaired by Martina Fitzgerald, former RTE Political correspondent, Dóchas Board member and CEO of Scale Ireland, an independent not-for-profit organisation supporting Irish tech start-ups.



The documentary, created by award winning filmmakers Genbar, aims to draw attention to the varied needs of the nomadic and migrant seasonal agriculture worker population, and provides a rare insight into their lives, challenges, hopes and dreams.

The 25-minute film, displays refugees’ daily lives and how they were impacted by COVID-19.



The premiere will be marked with contributions from GOAL CEO Siobhan Walsh, Jonathan Gray humanitarian expert of EU Humanitarian Aid, Yusuf Nural of GOAL Turkey and LINK Programme Manager and the Director of Elmas Arus, Director of Genbar.



GOAL Middle East Regional Director, Lorraine Marriot, said today: “GOAL is proud to bring to Irish and European citizens, in partnership with EU Humanitarian Aid, this important documentary and photo exhibition which builds a vivid picture of the huge challenges refugees face every day as they try to build their lives away from home.”



“The filmmakers, Genbar, were given unique access to refugees supported by GOAL under the LINK programme, sensitively capturing their stories. We hope the documentary and accompanying 3D photo exhibition will be pivotal in raising the critical humanitarian issues faced by the Syrian refugee population not just in Turkey but beyond.”