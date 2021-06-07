Garda Checkpoints mounted in Athy, Kildare town, Monasterevin, Newbridge and Rathangan

Gardaí mounted checkpoints between last night and earlier this morning in Rathangan, Monasterevin, Kildare, Athy and Newbridge.

The Operation Surround high visibility Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) Checkpoint operation held in Kildare District by Divisional Roads Policing Unit Naas with support provided by Athy Roads Policing Unit.

This operation consisted of co-ordinated high visibility checkpoints enforcing road traffic legislation - prevention and detection of drink and drug driving offences.

Gardaí said the operation also focused on depriving criminals of the use of the road network.

MIT Checkpoints were established in the towns of Rathangan, Monasterevin, Kildare, Athy and Newbridge.

A total of four people were arrested for driving while intoxicated - two for drunk-driving and two for drug-driving.

One of the drug drivers was disqualified from driving and his vehicle was also seized.

Three vehicles were seized under Section 41 Road Traffic Act for reasons of tax, NCT or insurance offences or being disqualified.

A spokesperson for Roads Policing Unit Naas stated: "These type of operations prevent and detect road traffic offences and focus on driver behaviour which ultimately saves lives."

Meanwhile, Naas Roads Policing detected a car travelling at a speed of 168km/h in a 100km/h zone over the weekend.

The driver was arrested for dangerous driving and later tested positive for cannabis.

Court proceedings will follow.