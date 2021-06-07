Look at this: Three-bed lodge with lots of space and privacy

The property is on a site surrounded by trees
This secluded home is being sold at a forthcoming BidX1 auction with a guide price of €80,000.
This detached three bedroom bungalow is on a very private site surrounded by trees.
The Co Louth property, which has extensive fire damage, spans 110 sq. m (1,184 sq. ft).
The large site area extending to 1.51 acres is in a quiet rural location.
The property is located on R165 approximately 2km north west of Drumconrath village near Ardee.
Ardee is situated approximately 21km south west of Dundalk and 72km north of Dublin.
Local amenities include Drumconrath Health Centre, McGoey's Pharmacy with further amenities available in Ardee.
Transport links in the area include the N52 road and the N2.
