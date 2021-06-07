Gardaí appeal over incident in Kildare town in which three were injured

Gardaí in Kildare town are appealing for information from the public on an incident in which three people were injured in the early hours of Sunday morning.

One man in his early 20s received non-life threatening injuries and is in Tallaght Hospital following the altercation in the Dunmurry Rise area.

Two others were injured and were treated at the scene.

The scene has been sealed off and gardaí have appealed for witnesses or anybody with information to come forward.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating incidents of public order and assault that occurred at approximately 2am on Sunday, 6th June, 2021, at Dunmurray Rise, Kildare Town.

"A man in his early 20s was assaulted and sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. He is currently in Tallaght Hospital.

"Two other men, one in his early 20s and another in his late teens, were also injured and received medical treatment at the scene.

"No arrests have been made to date. The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

"A full investigation is underway and an incident room has been established at Kildare Garda Station.

"Any witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730."