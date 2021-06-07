Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, June 7

The death has occurred of Phyllis FLANAGAN (née McHugh)

Roseville, Naas, Kildare / Newcastle, Dublin



Flanagan (nee McHugh) (Roseville, Naas and formerly of Knocklodge, Bearna Dhearg, Tuam, Co. Galway and Corner Park, Newcastle, Co. Dublin) – June 4, 2021, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, at her daughter’s home, Phyllis, beloved wife of the late Patrick and dear mother of Garry, Bernice, Noel, Caroline, Annette, Mary, Sharyn and Sheelagh; Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law Declan, Paul, Jack, David and Sean, daughter-in-law Elish, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

“May She Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of James (Dom) Kelly

27 Dooley's Terrace, Athy, Kildare



Pre-deceased by his loving wife Elizabeth 'Betty'. Deeply regretted by his loving children Seamus, Paul, Brendan, Deirdre and Annette, daughters-in-law Karen and Trish, sons-in-law Ross and Mike, brothers-in-law Murt and Pat, sister-in-law Clare, grandchildren Kirsty, Nadine, Leanne, Ja-Rell, Dominic, Eamonn, Lilie Mae, Britney, Patrick, Faith, Josh, Noah and Shayleen, great-granson Jake, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will take place at 12.30 pm on Monday (7th June) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 50 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Pat Bane

Celbridge, Dublin / Celbridge, Kildare



The sudden death has occurred of Pat Bane, retired Detective Garda, at his home in Hazelhatch, Celbridge, Co. Dublin, on 1 June, 2021. His untimely loss is deeply mourned by his children Pat (and his wife Susan), Amanda, James (and his fiancee Maeve) and their mother Kathleen. Predeceased by his son Paul. Sadly missed by his adored grandchildren Susannah, Aoife, and Sadie, his siblings Johnny, Mick, Kay, and Margaret, and extended family. He is also mourned by his many friends and former colleagues in An Garda Síochána, where he served for 36 years, most recently at Lucan Garda Station, and a wide circle of dear friends and neighbours.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Pat’s Funeral Mass will take place in St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge on Monday morning (7th. June 2021) at 11.00am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery .Pat's Funeral Mass may be viewed by following the link below;

https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, Peter McVerry Trust. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

The death has occurred of Dolores (Dodes) Brophy (née Davey)

Punchestown, Naas, Kildare

Arrangements have changed.



BROPHY; Newtown, Punchestown, Naas, Co. Kildare. On 4thJune 2021, peacefully, Dolores (Dodes) (nee Davey), loving wife of the late Richard (Dick), mother of the late Mary, sister of the late Roger and Kay, grandmother of the late Andrew. Deeply regretted by her loving, daughters Anne, Gemma, Adrienne, Geraldine and Leonie, sons Richard and Ned, daughter-in-law Lorna, sons-in-law Ger, John, Tom and Willie, grandchildren Anna, William, Katie, Conor, Jane, Neil, Thomas, Jamie, Leah, Richie, Cathal and Tadhg, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Donations if desired to Friends of Naas Hospital.

Dolores’s Funeral will take place privately.

House Private Please.

Funeral cortege will make its way to St. Peter's Church via Herbertstown

Live streaming will take place on Monday 7th June 2021

at 11.00am in St. Peter's Church, Twomilehouse

through Twomilehouse Church webcam.

Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.

We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies.

The death has occurred of Carmel Murtagh (née Whelan)

Leixlip, Kildare



Murtagh (nee Whelan) (Glen Easton Square, Leixlip, Co. Kildare) June 3rd, 2021. Carmel, beloved wife of the late James (Jim) and dear mother of Jimmy, Sean, Anne, Catherine, Tony, Martin, Patricia, Margaret, Brian and Brenda. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Mona, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Carmel’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on Tuesday morning (8th June 2021) at 11.00am by following the link below;

http://oln.ie/oln/live-webcam/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

A special word of thanks to the staff on Ailbhe Ward, St. Mary’s Nursing Home, Phoenix Park who cared for Carmel.