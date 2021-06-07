Council welcomes return of outdoor dining across Kildare - but urges customers to be responsible

Kildare County Council said it welcomes the latest phase in the reopening of the tourism and hospitality sector - the return of outdoor dining for hospitality businesses across the county.

The Council’s Local Enterprise Office has been supporting tourism and hospitality businesses across Kildare with the rollout of the outdoor seating and accessories grant scheme.

Hotels, restaurants, cafes, public houses and attractions have been availing of financial supports of up to €4,000 to purchase or upgrade outdoor seating and equipment for the summer of 2021.

Urban Kitchen and Lemongrass Fusion, Naas are just two of the Kildare businesses that have availed of the grant support and will be welcoming customers for outdoor dining from Monday 7th June.

Kildare Head of Enterprise, Jacqui McNabb said:

“It’s fantastic to see so many businesses availing of the outdoor seating and accessories grant scheme. Covid-19 restrictions and lockdown have all shown us how important our outdoor spaces are, and how important it is for us all to get out and exercise and to enjoy what we have here in County Kildare, for our own physical and mental wellbeing.

We welcome any businesses to avail of the most appropriate advice and supports available from Kildare County Council’s Local Enterprise Office to help navigate their business through reopening. Interested businesses can visit localenterprise.ie/Kildare or phone 045980838 for more information.”

The Council said that today’s reopening is part of a broader focus on enjoying a safe and sustainable summer outdoors; and Kildare County Council is pleased to highlight the proactive development of a number of pilot projects to make our public spaces more people-friendly, usable and fun spaces to be.

Poplar Square, Naas is one such location which has been temporarily developed by Kildare County Council’s multi-disciplinary team to make the most of the outdoor space. The project has transformed from a car park to a fully inclusive and accessible space for all and includes soft landscaping and outdoor furniture and seating for all abilities and ages. A similar pilot project is underway in Kildare Market Square.

A spokesperson for Kildare County Council’s Strategic Projects and Public Realm team said: “We are delighted with the success of the tactical urbanism pilot projects in Poplar Square, Naas and Kildare Market Square.

"These projects were piloted in response to Covid 19 and we look forward to progressing similar tactical urbanism projects in other towns throughout the county in the coming weeks.”

The Council said it is urging people to behave responsibly when enjoying these outdoor spaces, use the bins and facilities provided as well as following the public health guidelines that remain in place – particularly to maintain social distance and avoid gathering in large crowds.