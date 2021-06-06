Komandor: Style doesn’t have to stay inside your wardrobe

Improve the look and function of your home with bespoke storage solutions from Komandor.

Their aim when designing your new wardrobe is to spot the potential in every space, maximise and make practical use of every inch!

Komandor creates luxury bespoke walk-in wardrobes, sliding and hinge door wardrobes, TV units and contemporary office spaces. Their designers survey your home/create projects from floor plans and design using our 3D visualisation design software — utilising your unique spaces.

Beauty and function

Komandor believes every home should have functional interiors. Their designers are onsite from concept to completion and with Komandor’s extensive range of wood panels, textures, coloured glass, contemporary matt glass and tinted mirrors — they never design the same wardrobe twice.

Komandor are internationally recognised as industry experts and market leaders in design. With over 27 years experience in 42 countries, Komandor believe this was achieved by working closely with their team of highly skilled tradespeople, engineers and designers to develop new products, trends and technologies using only the highest quality materials available while never compromising innovative design.

Komandor work on a designer-to-client base. The team also work alongside fashion stylists, interior designers and interior architects providing a 3D render for your design proposal.

Komandor Design Offices

Unit W4K, Toughers Business Park, Naas

+353 (0) 45 409431

Showrooms Nationwide.

Web: komandor.ie

Facebook: Komandor Sliding Wardrobes

Instagram: @komandor_ireland

Opening Hours:

Monday to Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday: Appointment only

NB: Komandor offer an online wardrobe design service