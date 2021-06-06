Veil your complexion this season with the latest from Kash Beauty

The long-revered concept of contouring the skin with just deep, hued bronzers has been put to the side to make way for a new technique in the battle for naturally chiseled features, with the help of what is sure to become the newest mainstay in your collection - the KASH Beauty Sculp Collection.

KASH Beauty founder, and beauty aficionado, Keilidh Cashell, has used her industry expertise to create a collection that includes Bronzing, Blush and Highlighting products, which are ultra-creamy and easily blendable, designed to sculpt the skin as a whole.

Keilidh exploded onto the Irish beauty scene in 2015 and her career has continued to skyrocket since, with highlights including winning Best Beauty Influencer at the 2018 Xposé Benefit Awards and Best Beauty Influencer at the 2018 Image Magazine Business of Beauty Awards and most recently the face of a global campaign with Morphe Cosmetics for their Hit The Lights Artistry Palette in 2019, which saw Keilidh appear on billboards across the US.

Speaking about the launch of the new Sculpt Collection, KASH Beauty founder Keilidh Cashell said:

“When I was brainstorming the Sculpt Collection I envisioned products that would help to chisel and define the face.

“I was inspired by sculptures, and that brought forward the idea of making the sculptures come to life, as if the makeup was giving the sculpture/skin life.”

The concept of glowing, healthy-looking skin is always en vogue, and that is the basis behind the latest launch from KASH Beauty. Shaping your face is a combination of a variety of complexion products – where you place your blusher, bronzer and highlight all work together in unison with the end goal of pure sculpted bliss. The KASH Beauty Sculpt Collection is here to achieve just that – featuring an array of buttery cream sculpting sticks that impart a natural, glowing sheen onto the skin. Worn by themselves for a fresh finish, or over foundation for a stronger, more sculpted result, there is a myriad of ways to embrace these new beauty staples. The Sculpt Collection is also suitable to use all over the body, imparting a sun-kissed, peachy hue or iridescent glow to the face, décolletage, arms and even legs with an array of shades available that are suitable on all skin tones.

Apply the highlighting and blush product to the parts of the face and body that naturally attract the light and bronze the skin in the areas that you want to carve a deeper depth. The softest hint of illumination you will achieve from the new KASH Beauty Sculpt Collection will leave you looking like you were simply blessed with enviable lit from within skin.

The 9 Piece Luxury Sculpt Collection includes 3 Blush, 3 Bronze and 3 Highlight shades to suit a variety of skin tones;

Blush Shades:

Poppin peach - a warm peach with a subtle hint of gold flecks to give a healthy glow.

Love Language - a bright red-pink that adds a gorgeous pop of colour to the skin.

Burnt Cherry - a deep, cherry shade that adds warmth and colour to the face.

Bronze:

Shady Beach - adds a light bronze to the face on lighter skin tones

Island Vibes - creates a sunkissed look on medium skin tones

Coco kiss - adds warmth to deeper skin tones

Highlight :

Angel Energy - A bright, champagne highlighter that adds an intense glow to the skin.

Golden hour - A warm, gold shade that adds warmth and glow to the face and body of medium skin tones

It’s The Glow For Me- a deep, golden shade that adds warmth and shine to deeper skin tones.

For the best results, simply apply the KASH Beauty Sculpt Collection to either freshly moisturised skin or on top of foundation directly from the bullet and blend out with the KASH Beauty Sculpting Sponge (RRP €7.95), the rounded edge is designed for a perfectly seamless blend while the flat edge is perfect for those harder to reach areas and for precise application. The KASH Beauty Sculpting Sponge is also suitable to use with powder products for a baking effect. Alternatively use either the K01 or K05 Face Brushes from the KASH Beauty Luxury Brush Collection (RRP €79.95) to lightly buff the product into the skin. Pro Tip: if you feel you’ve applied too much product, simply use a foundation brush or sponge to diffuse the colour.

The KASH Beauty Sculpt Collection retails for €18.95 each, or Trio Set are available for €54.95 and is available from www.kashbeauty.com