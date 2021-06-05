Kildare Property Watch: Bungalow in Ballymore Eustace for €460,000

Moat View is an expansive dormer bungalow which gets it name from the wonderful views of the medieval Motte in the countryside to rear.

This charming home of 204m2 s is situated between Naas and Ballymore Eustace in the heart of Kildare’s equestrian country. From there, it is just four minutes to Ballymore Eustace and seven minutes to Naas, with its abundance of shops, restaurants, bars, sporting facilities and many primary and secondary schools.

This is a spacious family home which has been carefully extended and upgraded by its current owners over the years and it offers much potential for a growing family.

The gardens of Moat View House are large with lawns to front and rear, accompanied by shrubs, hedging, trees and a sandstone patio.

The accommodation comprises of (downstairs) a hallway, sitting room, open plan kitchen/dining/living room, utility room, guest WC, office, three bedrooms and family bathroom.

Upstairs there are two large rooms, with one en-suite.

The property is on the market with an asking price of €460,000. For more information and appointments to view, contact selling agent Sherry Fitzgerald O’Reilly, Naas, on 045 866466.

See more photos of the property below: