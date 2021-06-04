Ninth arrest today in ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at KWETB

Gardaí attached to Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested a man in his 50s this morning as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at KWETB.

Gardaí have not identified the statutory body but sources have confirmed it's the KWETB.

Gardaí said the man is currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Naas Garda station.

A statement added: "He can be held for up to seven days.

"This is the ninth arrest as part of this ongoing investigation."

The previous arrests were made in April and during a period between August and December last year.



