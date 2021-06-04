Plans revealed for new vet's surgery near Newbridge

Plans have been revealed for a new veterinary surgery facility near Newbridge.

Designs have been lodged for a new veterinary surgery in the Milltown area to include a consultation room, a large animal examination room, a surgery room and a kennel room.

Also in the plans is the erection of three horse stables, a tackroom, a foaling stable, a workshop, a hay storage and covered storage area to the rear.

A new vehicular entrance is also planned at the site which is almost one hectare in size.

The estimated construction value of the project which spans 324.5 square metres is almost €1m, according to Building Information Index.