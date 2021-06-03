SPONSORED CONTENT
Well-known Newbridge salon hiring for two positions
Neeba Whitewater, based in Newbridge, require:
- Junior Hairstylist with 3/4 years experience
- Fully Qualified Experienced Hairstylist
This is an opportunity to join a well established and busy salon in the heart of Newbridge.
For further details email: neebawhitewater@gmail.com or message on social media platforms in the strictest of confidence.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/neeba.ie
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/neeba_hair_beauty/?hl=en
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on