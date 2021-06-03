Well-known Newbridge salon hiring for two positions

Neeba Whitewater, based in Newbridge, require:

Junior Hairstylist with 3/4 years experience

with 3/4 years experience Fully Qualified Experienced Hairstylist

This is an opportunity to join a well established and busy salon in the heart of Newbridge.

For further details email: neebawhitewater@gmail.com or message on social media platforms in the strictest of confidence.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/neeba.ie

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/neeba_hair_beauty/?hl=en