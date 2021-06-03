PHOTOS: Fire fighters cut injured occupant from car near Blessington

This was the scene of a two car collision outside Blessington last week.

Wicklow Fire Service crew from Blessington and Kildare Fire Service colleagues from Naas Fire Station attended the emergency in the Goldenhill, Red Lane area on Thursday.

Photos from the scene show extensive damage to the cars.

The occupant of one vehicle had to be extracted by fire fighters using cutting equipment.

According to Wicklow Fire Service: "The National Ambulance Service provided immediate care and transport to hospital.

"Gardai maintained control of incident."