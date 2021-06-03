Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, June 3

The death has occurred of Michael (Paddy) Flanagan

French Furze Road, Kildare Town, Kildare



Peacefully, at the Beechpark Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family. Brother of the late Elizabeth. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Patrick, daughter Maria, daughter-in-law Annette and Maria's partner Colin, grandchildren Dearbhla, Ailis and Emma, sisters Mary, Kathleen and Sarah, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Paddy Rest in Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a maximum of 50 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Paddy's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv

The death has occurred of Eleanor Hannon (née Walsh)

Athy, Kildare / Athlone, Westmeath



Eleanor Hannon (née Walsh), Athy, Co. Kildare (formerly Athlone, Co. Westmeath) departed peacefully at St. James's Hospital on 2nd June 2021. Beloved wife of Mick, cherished mother to Liz, Kate, Michael, Enda, John and Ruth and adoring grandmother to Ellis, Eamon, Samuel, Eva, and Maria. Beloved sister of Margaret, Tony and Declan and the late Michael, Mary and James. She will be truly missed by extended family, partners, friends and neighbours.

Following a private ceremony, the funeral cortège will depart the family home at 3pm on Saturday, 5th June, for burial at St. Michael’s New Cemetery, Athy, Co.Kildare. House private please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Nan Quinn (née Kane)

Coughlanstown, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Quinn (née Kane) Nan, Coughlanstown, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. June 2nd, 2021. Peacefully in her 99th Year, in the loving care of Willowbrook Nursing Home. Predeceased by her dear husband Jim. Sadly missed by niece Anne, nephews Gerard, Brendan and Sean, brother-in-law Joe Quinn, extended family, relatives, and a large circle of friends.

May Nan Rest in Peace

Funeral on Friday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace arriving for 11.00 a.m. Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Given the exceptional climate and to protect everyone who knew Nan, 50 persons may attend. Those who would have liked to attend Nan’s funeral but due to restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message on the condolence page below. Thank you for your understanding during this sensitive time.

Live Stream: The webcam address is: churchmedia.tv/camera/parish-of-ballymore-eustace

The death has occurred of John Curran

Moneycooley, Maynooth, Kildare



Curran, John, Moneycooley, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, May 30th 2021, suddenly, but peacefully, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, children Johnny, Katie and Sarah, brother Peter, sisters Evelyn, Phyllis, Frances, Monica, Delia, Rosemary and Martina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for John (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

John's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.churchservices.tv/maynoothparish

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

John's Funeral Cortéège will be leaving his residence on Thursday morning at approx. 10:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.