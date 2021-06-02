Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, June 2

The death has occurred of Anne FARRELL (née Hayden)

Eadestown, Naas, Kildare



In the tender care of the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas. Beloved wife of the late John. Predeceased by her brothers Ger and Tony. Loving mother of Patrick and Annie, grandmother of Alfie, Oscar and Poppy. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Rupert and John, son-in-law John, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Thursday with a Funeral Mass at 11am in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Eadestown with Burial immediately afterwards in Eadestown Cemetery.

Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on this link https://eadestownparish.com/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Catherine Heffernan

Coill Dubh, Kildare



Heffernan, Catherine, late of Coill Dubh, Co. Kildare, May 31st 2021, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the loving care of the staff of Bloomfield Nursing Home, Rathfarnham. Pre-deceased by her loving parents Charles Snr. and Annie, brother Kevin and sister Bridget. Sadly missed by her loving brothers John and Charles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many good friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Catherine (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

Catherine's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Catherine's Funeral Cortége will be leaving Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous at approx. 10:30am and will be passing through Coill Dubh Village en-route to Christ the King Church, Coill Dubh arriving for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Staplestown Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Catherine's Family would like to thank Tallaght University Hospital and Bloomfield Nursing Home, Rathfarnham for the excellent care they gave to Catherine.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

"May Anne Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of John Curran

Moneycooley, Maynooth, Kildare



Curran, John, Moneycooley, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, May 30th 2021, suddenly, but peacefully, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, children Johnny, Katie and Sarah, brother Peter, sisters Evelyn, Phyllis, Frances, Monica, Delia, Rosemary and Martina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for John (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

John's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.churchservices.tv/maynoothparish

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

John's Funeral Cortéège will be leaving his residence on Thursday morning at approx. 10:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The death has occurred of Donatas JOKUBAUSKAS

Rathangan, Kildare



Donatas Jokubauskas (Rathangan, Co. Kildare) - 31st May 2021. Sadly missed by his loving wife Laura, son Arijus, parents Jura and Kazys, sister Dovile and family, uncle Andrius, nephew, mother-in-law Jurate and father-in-law Valentinas, extended family, relatives and friends. Donatas will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.

May Donatas rest in Peace



Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Malachy MC GRANE

Ryevale Lawns, Leixlip, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin



Late of Brantome, France and Lucan, Co. Dublin.

Malachy died peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of Frances Walsh, dearest father of Siobhán, Aaron and Niall and devoted Grandad to Lillian and Hannah, Charlie, Andy and Ellen, Doireann and Cillian. Sadly missed by his wife, family, son-in-law Michael (Madden), daughters-in-law Edel (Marley) & Kathryn (Feely), extended family, relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Covid restrictions, a private family cremation will take place.

A Memorial to Malachy’s life will take place at a later time.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.