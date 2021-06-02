Concern at large groups gathering outdoors as hospitality venues begin to open

Concerns have been raised about large crowds of people gathering outdoors when bars and restaurants reopening early from next week.

Crowded streets in Dublin and elsewhere at the weekend caused the HSE and gardaí to reiterated warnings about social distancing.

Dozens of outdoor drinkers were asked to leave Market Square in Kildare town on Saturday evening after gardaí arrived on the scene.

Co Kildare Chamber CEO Allan Shine has also urged business owners and customers to act responsibly in coming weeks.

Cllr Suzanne Doyle said: "It's natural there is a pent-up demand to socialise but we're asking people not to gather in large groups and to bring their litter home if bins are fill."



From this Wednesday, all hotels are set to open while on Monday next all outdoor hospitality will resume.

On July 5, the opening of indoor hospitality in pubs and restaurants will take place.



Paul Hyland, the owner of Mooney's Bar in Monasterevin, who has only traded for a few weeks in 15 months, said he is a little apprehensive about re-opening.

He said: "Every publican is responsible for running his or her own premises. We can't control crowds on the street.

"Pubs tend to get blamed for a lot of things.

"If people are gathering on streets of a town, they could also be buying alcohol in local off licences and in supermarkets - but they're not blamed."

Mr Hyland, who is continuing the family business which was first begun by his grandmother Kate Delaney in 1911, said the price of a pint was 17 pence when he started working in the mid-1970s.

He added: "I didn't reopen for takeaway drinks during the lockdowns because I would have to take staff off the PUP and I may not have had enough work for them.

"A lot of publicans will tell you that despite worrying when the pub will reopen, they had a good night's sleep and weekends off for the first time in their lives.

"I'm a bit apprehensive about going back."

Cllr Doyle said that we're currently in a transition phase because people can't sit in pubs or restaurants yet and they're trying to socialise outdoors.

She added: "I hope that things will settle down quickly if the reopening phase goes well and case numbers stay reasonably low.

"The vast majority of people behave in a responsible fashion when they're out and about in town centres and the weather is nice."

Co Kildare Chamber CEO Mr Shine called on communities to support their local businesses during the reopening phase.

He said: "I would urge all businesses and customers to act in a responsible manner in the weeks ahead and to adhere to all public health guidelines."