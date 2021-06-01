Concerns at outdoor drinking in pedestrianised Market Square in Kildare town

A politician has expressed concerns at outdoor drinking in the Market Square area of Kildare town.

Several people drinking alcohol have been gathering there in recent days.

Local gardaí dispersed a large group of people in the area on Saturday evening.

Cllr Suzanne Doyle said: "I am also very concerned about activity on Market Square with regard to Covid-19 and the potential of a fourth wave.

"Unfortunately Kildare has had relatively high Covid-19 numbers throughout the pandemic and we cannot be complacent.

"We are coming close to the end of severe restrictions and we need to navigate the final furlongs carefully otherwise we could fall at the last hurdle.

"We should all be looking forward to using Market Square throughout the Summer and I am hopeful as restrictions lift we can have a range of community activities for everyone’s enjoyment."

Cllr Doyle added: "But the behaviour of a small number of people could put that at risk."