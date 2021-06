Gardaí are looking for information on whereabouts of Declan Kehoe.

An appeal was made on Crimecall on RTE last night.

Declan Kehoe is described as 5 foot 10 inches in height and of medium build.

Declan is from the Kiltegan, Co Wicklow area.

He previously lived in the New Ross area.

Gardaí at Waterford Garda Station have appealed for information.