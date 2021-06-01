Driver who tried to avoid Checkpoint was FOUR times over the limit

Naas Roads Policing Unit arrested a driver for drink driving after they turned away from a checkpoint and mounted a footpath to avoid Gardaí.

Officers said the motorist was stopped was found to be four times over the legal limit.

Court proceedings will follow in coming weeks.

Naas Roads Policing Unit also detected a car travelling at 178 km per hour in a 100 km per hour zone.

The car was stopped and the driver was arrested.

Gardaí said that court proceedings will follow.

The Unit also detected a this Learner Driver travelling at speed of 143km per hour in a 100 km per hour zone.

The driver who was already disqualified, tested positive for cocaine and was arrested.

The car was seized and court proceedings will follow.