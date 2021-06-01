Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, June 1

The death has occurred of John Curran

Moneycooley, Maynooth, Kildare



Curran, John, Moneycooley, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, May 30th 2021, suddenly, but peacefully, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, children Johnny, Katie and Sarah, brother Peter, sisters Evelyn, Phyllis, Frances, Monica, Delia, Rosemary and Martina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for John (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

John's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.churchservices.tv/maynoothparish

John's Funeral Cortéège will be leaving his residence on Thursday morning at approx. 10:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Will (Willy) Bermingham

Newtown Village, Enfield, Meath / Kildare



Suddenly. Will (Willy), beloved husband and best friend of Libby, loving and devoted father of Victoria, Georgia and Alicia, loving son of Bill and his late mother Patty. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, daughters, father, sisters, brothers, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Will is arriving home on Wednesday, June 2nd. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral (max. 50 mourners) will take place on Friday June 4th with Mass at 12 noon in St. Coca's Church, Kilcock followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Will's family in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

Will's funeral cortege will leave his home at 11:30am on Friday morning en route to the church via The Mast and Killeighter Junction. Friends and neighbours are very welcome to line that route in a safe and socially distanced manner as a mark of respect.

The death has occurred of Michael Connolly

Cloncarlin, Monasterevin, Kildare



Beloved husband of Breda and much loved father of David and Kenneth. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters-in-law Caoimhe and Nickayla, grandchildren Éabha, Lana, Donnacha and Páidí, sisters Annette, Martina, Elaine and his brother John, uncles and aunts, father-in-law Paddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family repose will take place at his residence on Tuesday, 1st June. Requiem Mass at 2pm on Wednesday, June 2nd, in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin (limited to 50 people). The Mass will be livestreamed, see link https://www.monasterevinparish.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Oliver Mulvin

Grange, Edenderry, Kildare / Edenderry, Offaly



Late of Sisk. Unexpectedly at home. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Mary-Jane, brother Gerald and sister Mary (Young) . Much loved brother of Stan and Kay Quinn (Galway). Loving and devoted uncle of Joe, Anne (R.I.P), Elizabeth, Francis, Michael, Majella, Grainne, Sinéad and Aoife. Sadly missed by his heartbroken brother, sister, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, extended family, wonderful neighbours and many friends.

May Oliver's gentle soul rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of James (Red) Gilroy

Mountain View, Athgarvan, Kildare



Ex Cpl, Plunkett Barracks, The Curragh Camp. Formerly of Kildare Town. Husband of the late Madge. Sadly missed by his loving son Jason, daughter Nicola, son-in-law David, grandchildren Cameron and Lexie, brother John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Red Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal from Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge, on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh Camp, for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Mass will be live streamed on the St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, Facebook page.