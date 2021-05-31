Krispy Kreme reveals plans for Naas base

Krispy Kreme has revealed its plans to open a new factory near Naas, in August.

Last week, the American doughnut brand posted a job advertisement seeking a new food production manager at "new factory opening, Naas, Ireland."

The advert stated the Naas factory will be its first site to produce and deliver fresh doughnuts with its own fleet.

The position will be based in Blanchardstown for induction and training and then move to Naas in August.

The ad stated: “As the new food production manager, you will play a key role to this production unit being successful.

“You will be responsible for leading product quality and quantity, maintenance and factory performance supporting the general manager.'

Krispy Kreme opened its first Irish outlet in Blanchardstown in September 2018.

Earlier this year, Krispy Kreme said it would start selling its products at Tesco Extra stores in Naas and Maynooth as well as the Circle K on the N7 at Kill North.