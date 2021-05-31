Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, May 31

The death has occurred of James (Red) Gilroy

Mountain View, Athgarvan, Kildare



Ex Cpl, Plunkett Barracks, The Curragh Camp. Formerly of Kildare Town. Husband of the late Madge. Sadly missed by his loving son Jason, daughter Nicola, son-in-law David, grandchildren Cameron and Lexie, brother John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Red Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal from Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge, on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh Camp, for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Mass will be live streamed on the St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, Facebook page.

The death has occurred of Margaret Kelly

St.John's, Castledermot, Kildare



Beloved daughter of the late Tom and Julia and sister of the late Andy and loving friend of the late Jack Sadly missed by her brothers Tom,Jimmy and Johnnie, sisters Ann and Delma, brother-in-law,sisters-in-law,nieces,nephews,grand-nieces,grand-nephews,relatives and friends.

MAY MARGARET REST IN PEACE.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family and close friends. Reposing in Dunne's Funeral Home ,Mill Road, Castledermot on Monday from 5pm until 8pm with Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:30am to The Church Of The Assumption ,Castledermot for Requiem Mass at 11am.(max 50 people in church) Followed by Burial in Coltstown Cemetery.Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot please leave a personal message in the condolences section below. Margaret's funeral mass can be viewed at churchservices.tv

The death has occurred of Patricia Mc Keon (née Flynn)

Island Road, Rathmore, Carbury, Kildare



Formerly Coill Dubh, Co. Kildare. Peacefully in the loving care of the Management and Staff of Rye Vale Nursing Home, Leixlip. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Eddie, sadly missed by her much loved daughters Clodagh, Sandra and Laura, mother Mona, late father Paddy, brother Patrick, sisters Íta, Pauline, Monica and Edel, grandchildren Caoimhe, Oisín, Rebecca, Adam, Zoe and Evie, sons-in-law David, Finbarr and Gary, mother-in-law Mary, late father-in-law Paddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Patricia Rest In Peace

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a family funeral on Tuesday at 1.30pm in Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Patricia's funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish webcam https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/.

Condolences can be left on this page using the link below. You can line the route from Patricia's Home to Holy Trinity Church Derrinturn via Ticknevin Bridge and the Windmill Cross.

The family would like to Thank You for your support at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Will (Willy) Bermingham

Newtown Village, Enfield, Meath / Kildare



Suddenly. Will (Willy), beloved husband and best friend of Libby, loving and devoted father of Victoria, Georgia and Alicia, loving son of Bill and his late mother Patty. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, daughters, father, sisters, brothers, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Those who would like to leave a message for Will's family, can do so in the Condolence section below.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Michael Connolly

Cloncarlin, Monasterevin, Kildare







Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Michael O'Neill

Stratmillan, Monasterevin, Kildare



Formerly of Sand Bach, Cheshire, United Kingdom. Beloved husband of Rita and much loved father of Siobhán and Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son in law Mick, daughter in law Emma, grandchildren Darcie, Esmee, MIllie and Finley, sister Kay, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines a private family funeral will take place for Michael. Requiem mass on Wednesday, 2nd June, in Ss Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevin at 11.00 am. Mass can be viewed on http://www.monasterevinparish.ie. Interment afterwards in Lackagh cemetery. Those who would of liked to attend but cannot may pay their respects as the cortege leaves the church for Lackagh via Drogheda Row. Condolences may be left on the link below or send on in the traditional manner.