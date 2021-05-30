KWWSPCA: Hate that present? Drop it in to us!

Noah’s Ark, our charity shop in Newbridge had a very successful week since opening after the lockdown. If you are not familiar with where we are located, the shop is on Cutlery Road opposite the car park entrance to the Whitewater Shopping Centre.

We would love donations and we are opening our shelter on Saturday, May 29, and again the following Saturday, June 5, from 10am to 1pm on both days.

We have no room to take anything in the shop, but if you can drop over to our shelter on the above dates we would really appreciate it. Our Eircode is W12 EV60 and we are located between Athgarvan and Two Mile House. If you cannot call over on these days, please could you call/text 086 3413017 or 087 6803295 to arrange another time.

We are fine for clothes as there is a lot in storage, and we cannot take anything electrical. We find it very hard to sell baby clothes, bedding or pictures.

What we really need for our shop are any unwanted presents (especially if they are in their original packaging), bric a brac , small pieces of furniture, jigsaws and china.

Many thanks to everyone who has donated items to Noah’s Ark in the past and for any future donations, and also thanks to those who buy the items in the shop and online. The money that we raise from selling these donated items is a major source of income for the KWWSPCA. It is vital in allowing the Society to continue its important work preventing cruelty and neglect to animals and finding new homes for those animals that are homeless.

Great news for Bert and Ernie!

Bert and Ernie are two beautiful kittens who have recently gone to their forever families.

They were born on a farm and raised by the owner’s grandchildren who did a great job in looking after them.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835 Email: kwwspca@gmail.com Website: www.kwwspca.ie

