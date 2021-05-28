Naas' Care of the Aged Centre closes temporarily

The Naas Care of the Aged Centre has closed temporarily.

The reason behind the decision is to undertake some renovation work on the premises, which opened about 50 years ago and was extended in the 1980s.

The voluntary committee which runs the premises and fundraises is keen that the building can reopen in about a month, though no firm date is yet available.

There have been no activities there for 14 months because of Covid-19.

The centre is seen as an important focal point for many people living in the area and it hosts a variety of social activities such as bingo, whist, indoor bowls as well as masses.

It’s understood that the committee is keen to expand the range of activities there.

Separately, the HSE operates a day care centre in the premises which provides services for older members of the community in Naas and elsewhere, including assistance in daily living such as preparing food, bathing or washing clothes.

There is speculation that the HSE intends to provide its services at an alternative selection and it has not yet responded to a request for comment.

It is understood that Kildare County Council, which owns the centre site, has been asked to provide some assistance.