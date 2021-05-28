Almost 3,700 submissions received on Curragh Plains survey

Almost 3,700 submissions have been received as part of The Curragh Plains preliminary consultation process, according to Kildare County Council.



It said the Paul Hogarth Company on behalf of Kildare County Council and the Department of Defence undertook a preliminary consultation process with regard to the conservation and management of the Curragh Plains.



The public were invited to have their say and submit a response through The Curragh Plains website – www.curraghplains.ie.



"The preliminary consultation received a phenomenal response with almost 3,700 submissions received. The findings are now available to view on the Curragh Plains website," it said.

"The next step in the process is to hold focus workshops. The purpose of the workshops is to concentrate on key issues identified through the public consultation survey. Kildare County Council will be inviting representatives from across all stakeholder groups to participate. Further opportunities for public consultation will take place later in the year."

