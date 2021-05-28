Kildare checkpoint: Unaccompanied learner driver had no L-plates and no NCT

Photo courtesy of Garda twitter account

A learner driver was stopped and fined by Naas gardai after they were found driving unaccompanied. 

Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint at Newtown when they stopped the car.

It was found that the driver had no L-plates and no NCT. The car was seized and the driver fined.  