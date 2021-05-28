Claims that buses are ‘traffic hazard’ in Newbridge

Buses using routes in Newbridge where there are no stops are causing a traffic hazard to the public, it was claimed at this month’s meeting of the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District.

Cllr Chris Pender said that so-called ‘dead routes’ are sometimes used by local bus services which are off duty.

The motion was tabled in the names of Councillor Chris Pender and Councillor Peggy O’Dwyer.

Dead routes are areas where a vehicle operates without carrying or accepting passengers, such as when coming to or from a depot between services.

Cllr Pender claimed: “Some buses travel down Eyre Street which is very narrow with cars and delivery trucks. It’s creating a traffic hazard to road users and to members of the public.”