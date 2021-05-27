"Offensive graffiti" not removed in Newbridge according to local councillor

A councillor has claimed that offensive graffiti around Newbridge hasn’t been removed by the council after it was reported.

Cllr Chris Pender made the claim after he brought a motion to the local municipal district meeting on the issue.

He said: “Offensive graffiti around Newbridge was reported but it wasn't dealt with by the Environment section [of the Council]”.

District manager Joe Boland said he would follow up directly with the councillor on the issue.

Cllr Pender had asked the council to provide a list of graffiti cases that has been reported throughout the Municipal District including the date they were reported, and if they have been dealt with.

A reply by the Council said: “Complaints received pertaining to graffiti are not recorded. If the complaint is urgent, they are dealt with by the Municipal District office and the response is dependent on the availability of funding, which has been reduced for 2021.

“The priority for the Municipal District Office is the annual Roads Operation and Maintenance Programme.

“It is a criminal offence to deface property, and it is a requirement of the Litter Pollution Act for property owners to remedy defacement.

“It is the responsibility of all property owners to remove graffiti from their premises.

“If the graffiti is on public property, the council will arrange for its removal.”



