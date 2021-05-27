Plans for Johnstown food market to be lodged soon

A new food market could be on the way to Johnstown.

Peter Clarke intends to apply for planning permission for the development of a site at Maudlings, Johnstown. He wants permission to subdivide the area to allow for the installation of six temporary retail units, a public toilet, landscaping, public seating, bicycle parking, car parking and the utilisation of the existing vehicle entrance.

If approved, the units will be used to sell food products such as coffee, ice creasm sweets and sandwiches.

The plans are due to be lodged with Kildare County Council soon.