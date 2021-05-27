Plans for 87 new homes and creche to be lodged for Kildare town soon

Plans for 87 new homes and a creche are due to be lodged soon for Kildare town.

Thoval Properties Ltd want to develop a 3.6 hectare site east of the R415 road in the townlands of Kildare and Whitelands East.

The company hopes to to build 47 three-bed semi-detached two-storey homes, 12 two-bed mid-terrace two storey houses, 21 three-bed end of terrace two storey houses, one four-bed semi-detached two storey house, three end of terrace four-bed two storey homes, three four-bed detached two storey homes and a 228sqm single storey creche.