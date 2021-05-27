Prime Swan Dowling's Naas town centre site up for sale with €1.7m price tag

A landmark site near the town centre in Naas has come on the market.

The one acre site, which incorporates Swan Dowlings pub and car park, has a price tag of €1.7m. It is being sold by Sherry Fitzgerald and offers prospective buyers residential and commercial opportunities.

The property is located on the Newbridge road and is zoned Town Centre under the Naas Local Area Plan. With over 150m of road frontage, the rear of the property is across the road from Aras Chill Dara, Kildare County Council headquarters.