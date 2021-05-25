Deaths in County Kildare

Beatrice Snowdon (née Doyle), French Furze Grove, Kildare Town

May 23. Formerly of Carlow. Mother of the late Geraldine. Peacefully at Tallaght hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband Ray, son Raymond, daughter-in-law Fiona, grandchildren Hannah and Dylan, brothers Tom and Patrick (Rip), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, with a maximum of 50 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page at RIP.ie. Removal on Tuesday to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Beatrice's Funeral Mass can be viewed at The Carmelite's Church, Kildare Town Facebook page or at the following link; /https://churchcamlive.ie/carmelite-friary-church-kildare/

Caroline Nugent, Maple Lawns, Dunmurray Road, Kildare Town

May 21. Formerly of Maryville, Kildare Town. Daughter of the late Angela. Sadly missed by her loving partner Martin, sons Stephen and Joe, daughter Vicki, dad Joe, grandchildren Callum, Lillie, Leon, Aoife, Lexi and Lorcon, sister Collette, brother Tony, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Caroline Rest In Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Donal Mullins

Donal Mullins, Shankill, Dublin / Newbridge / Montenotte, Cork

May 24. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at the Nightingale Ward at Blackrock Clinic. Beloved husband of Mella and pre-deceased by his much loved first wife Anne and devoted father of Caroline, Fiona, Anne-Marie, Niamh and Brian, valued father-in-law to Martin, Frank, Paul and Ciara and adored Grandad of Aoife, Cian, Ciara, Aisling, Clodagh, David, Rachelann, Caoimhe, Lelia, Seán, Conor and Tomás. Brother of the recently deceased Denis and sadly missed by his sister Marie (Sr Bríd), his brother Tom and his wife Helen, extended family, Mella’s daughter Dee and son John-Paul, neighbours and friends, especially those in the Hope Foundation. Funeral arrangements later.

Emma Darcy, Kildare / Bray, Wicklow

May 24. Peacefully in the loving arms of her devoted husband James (Tal), after a brave fight against her illness. Emma will be sadly missed by her loving husband, adoring son Sam and all her family and friends that loved her dearly. As per Emma's wishes a private funeral service will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon in Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section at RIP.ie. The family would like to thank the staff at St. James Hospital and St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh for their compassion, respect and kindness they showed to Emma in her final days.

Joe Colmey

Joseph (Joe) Colmey, Ledwidge Hall, Slane, Meath / Whitehall, Dublin / Clane

May 23. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving son, extended family and the caring staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda. Predeceased by his wife Polly and son Joseph. Joe will be very sadly missed by his son Robert, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers Bobby and Jim (Dublin), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Joe’s Funeral Cortege will leave his home on Tuesday evening at 5:45 pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Slane for 6:30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11 am, which can be viewed onhttps://mcnmedia.tv/camera/slane-parish. Burial afterwards in Fingal Cemetery Dublin. Joe’s Funeral will arrive at Fingal Cemetery at approximately 1:30 pm. Family flowers only please. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, and to ensure the safety of all a Funeral Mass will take place for family, limited to 50 people. Please ensure social distancing and Public Health advice is adhered to. We request that donations be made to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh in lieu of flowers by clicking on the following link : https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/donate-now/

Gerry Christie

Gerry Christie, Highfield Estate, Newbridge

May 24. Peacefully at home. Sadly missed by his family, sons Gerry and Philip, daughters Mary, Helen, Jennifer and Susan, daughters-in-law, sons- in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends. May Gerry Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later

Margaret Gretta Carroll

Margaret (Gretta) Carroll (née Keating), Knocklishen, Rathvilly, Carlow / Usk, Dunlavin

May 24. Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by her loving family; Beloved wife of the late Peter and sister of the late Joe, Gerald, Kathleen and Mary; Sadly missed by her daughter Caroline, sons Sean, Declan, P.J. and Dermot, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.vIn line with Government and HSE Guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 2.30 o’c with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery. Gretta’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following linkwww.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam If you would like to leave a personal message of condolence, you may do so in the “Condolences” section at RIP.ie.