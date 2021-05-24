Kildare County Council spends €4m a year on litter management yet ‘more bins are needed’

Kildare County Council is unwilling to provide more bins to tackle the litter problem made worse by more frequent visits to public places because of Covid-19. It spends €4m a year dealing with litter problems.

Councillors based in the Maynooth-Clane area say bins capable of holding 1,100 litres of rubbish are needed in areas across County Kildare where there are large numbers of pedestrians and cyclists. including playgrounds, parks, harbours, town squares and greenways.

Cllr Tim Durkan told a KCC meeting that a council surplus of €163,000 could be used to provide and service about 100 bins for a year.

“We need to provide these bins for public use only,” he said, adding that the council cannot rely on voluntary Tidy Towns groups at weekends.

He said some TT volunteers will “walk off the pitch.” Cllr Durkan predicted “litter blackspots all over the county” adding “there is rubbish all over the county.”

Council official Joe Boland said that the council strongly supports Tidy Towns groups and added that the council spends €4m annually on litter management.

“This is not just a capacity issue; we see litter dumped everywhere. This is endemic and not just in County Kildare,” said Mr Boland.

He said the response to litter always amounts to a call to provide more bins, more resources and weekend refuse collections but “this is not sustainable from an environmental or economic perspective”.

Mr Boland said council staff are proactive in dealing with litter but spending another €163,000 is “simply not sustainable”.

Efforts will be made to come up with a solution to the problem of increased littering, but he said extra bins will become a focal point for more illegal dumping and flytipping.

He also said that council staff will focus on blackspots like the Harbour Field in Maynooth.

Barbara Sweeney, KCC’s head of finance, said that the €163,000 is not available to spend because it has been set off against a deficit and can’t be reassigned.

KCC chief executive Peter Carey said that while extra action is required the council is prepared to try to find a way.