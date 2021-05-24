Man had cocaine in his lunchbox in Kildare

A man found with cocaine in his lunchbox was prosecuted at Naas District Court on May 5.

Darren Barnes, 32, whose address was given as Townpark, Coolcotts, Wexford, was facing an allegation of possessing €1,000 worth of cocaine at Moyglare Abbey, Maynooth, on November 10, 2017.

Sgt Jim Kelly told the court that the defendant was working in the area at the time and was giving the drug to work colleagues.

“He’s a working man who seems to have moved on from this,” added Sgt Kelly.

The court also heard that the defendant has been employed as a fisherman on the west coast and is currently working in Wexford.

The court heard that he was fully cooperative.

Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed a fine of €1,100 and also order that the cocaine be forfeited and destroyed.