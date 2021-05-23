Naas student cuts hair for children’s charity

Naas student, Mia Keane, has had her long flowing hair cut for charity in memory of her nana Jo, who passed away from cancer earlier this year.

Her parents, Ruairí and Sharon are super proud of their daughter who faced the scissors on Thursday, May 13.

“Mia has decided to cut her beautiful hair to support the Laura Lynn Hospice, Ireland’s Children’s Hospice who provide specialist palliative and supportive care services to meet the needs of children with life limiting conditions and their families in Ireland,” explained Sharon.

“Mia’s locks will be sent to the Little Princess Trust in the UK who provide free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to 24 years, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.”

Her mum told how Mia had been planning this event for months but it had to be delayed due to the pandemic lockdown. She had originally hoped her nana Jo would be there for this occasion — however Jo passed away on February 28 2021.

Mia undertook the fundraiser in Jo’s memory and to honour the brave battle she fought with cancer over the last four years.

Having turned 18 three weeks ago, Mia is a sixth year student at St Mary’s College in Naas and is currently preparing to sit her Leaving Certificate.

The Thursday before last, she faced the chop after her graduation ceremony.

Mia has raised over €1,700 so far.

If people want to make a donation, they can still do so up to May 31 by clicking on the iDonate page www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11394955_mia–keane-s-locks-of-love-for-laura-lynn.html

Your support is greatly appreciated.