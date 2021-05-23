Entries sought for Newbridge’s June Fest poetry competition

June Fest (Newbridge) and Farrell & Nephew bookstore in Newbridge are partnering this summer to host the June Fest Poetry Competition.

Poets (young and not so young) are invited to send in their poems.

According to Festival Director, Stephen Connelly: “Poetry is a great way of insightfully reflecting on the joys, challenges and mysteries of life but many poets never have the opportunity to share these with others — insights with the potential to touch our inner being and enhance the quality of our lives.”

“June Fest is attempting to rectify this.

“Following shortlisting, the prize-winning poems will be judged by the internationally renowned poet and broadcaster, Theo Dorgan.

“While poems may be on any topic, this may be an opportunity to poetically reflect on the impact of Covid on our world.”

Theo Dorgan is a poet, novelist, editor, documentary screenwriter, essayist and translator.

A former director of Poetry Ireland/Éigse Éireann, he has worked extensively as a broadcaster of literary programmes on both radio and television. Among his awards are the Listowel Prize for Poetry, 1992 and the O’Shaughnessy Prize for Irish Poetry 2010.

Arrangements for the competition are as follows: Poems, in any poetic form, of up to 40 lines in length, to be submitted to junefestpoetry@gmail.com (MS WORD or pdf format) by 5pm on June 30 2021.

Please include: full name, residential address and mobile number but none of this information will be published without your express permission. 1st prize (€300), 2 nd prize (€200) & 3rd prize (€100) [sponsored by Glenveagh Homes] & special prizesfor entries from under 18s – €100 [sponsored by Farrell & Nephew], €50; €30. All prizes in form ofvouchers for local businesses.

The best 10 poems will be published on June Fest’s Website and social media platforms.

The prize-winning authors will be invited to read their poems for broadcasting on June Fest’s Website andsocial media platforms.

The three main prize winners will have their poems published in the Leinster Leader. Consideration will be given to publishing selected entries in book form.

Entrants may only submit original unpublished work, but self-published work is eligible.

Entries maynot have been published in a recognised format with editorial input.

Also, entrants may only submitwork to which they have the full authorial rights. Entrants must be resident on the island of Ireland. Only two poems per entrant.

See more on www.junefest.ie as well as on its Facebook page.