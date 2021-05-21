LATEST: Plans revealed for 40 acre public park with coffee dock and other facilities in Clane

Developers are engaging with Kildare County Council regarding plans for a public park spanning 40 acres on the Dublin Road in Clane.

It is envisaged that the €3m park would include a wide range of public facilities including a playground, running track, nature walks, playing fields, outdoor gym equipment, watersports facility and a coffee dock.

A spokesperson for the developers, the Westar Group said: “The proposed park will be somewhere for the local families and people within the community of all ages to visit. A place to enjoy the outdoors which has become even more essential in the current environment where appreciation of the outdoors and active lifestyles have increased substantially."

Last month Westar was granted approval by An Bord Pleanála for a development of 333 new homes on a 10 hectare site at Capdoo and Abbeylands off the Celbridge Road.

Also planned is a crèche and a public park adjacent to the River Liffey.

Local residents in Clane have raised almost €15,000 to pay for a judicial review against the development.

Clane Community Council claims that the development has 157 more units than is permitted in the Clane Local Area Plan and will create further pressure on local schools, roads and services.

Locals are crowd funding to take legal action against the decision by An Bord Pleanála.