Kildare athlete Shane Coffey talks about life overseas, representing Ireland and his Kildare roots

Life is very different for Naas student, Shane Coffey (20), when compared to 12 months ago.

Yes, Covid-19 has had an impact, but it hasn’t dented his plans. Having being offered a number of US athletics scholarships two years ago, the talented young man decided to opt for Providence College in Rhode Island.

“Things are going very well here. I had to quarantine for two weeks in a hotel when I arrived last August, so that was hard, as I had to come alone due to travel restrictions,” he explained.

“I only got into the States during the travel ban because I have an F1 International Student Visa, but my parents couldn’t travel over with me for the initial move in.

“But once I got to campus it was fine. I am very lucky to be on a full athletics scholarship, as I get all of my tuition, books, accommodation and board included.”

Despite coming late to running, Shane’s talent shone through. A former pupil at Naas CBS, he did his Leaving Cert last year (predicted grades). He joined Naas Athletic Club at the age 15 after being spotted by CBS coach Tanya Kilcoyne.

Having never tried athletics, he was playing Gaelic football in Naas at the time, and went for a trial at Naas AC. He was taken on straight away by coach and mentor, Evelyn McNelis. Evelyn herself is a Masters athlete, and is still running.

On his very first outing in a competitive race, he won the County Cross Country Championship and subsequently went on to the Leinsters , finishing third out of over 100 athletes.

The following year, he was selected to represent Ireland in the SIAB schools International in Port Talbot, Wales, and was then chosen for the u18 Irish cross country team for the Celtic games in Belfast, and again a year later for the same event in Edinburgh, where the Irish won team gold medals.

In early 2019, Shane ran track time that was 0.049 of a second off the qualifying time for the European u18 championships.

His mum, Anne Marie, recalls that this was when the American colleges started to get in contact. He had offers from Providence, Butler, Drake, Stamford, Boston College, and a couple of others.

“Providence College is where the brilliant John Treacy went and where his brother Ray Treacy also went,” she said.

“Ray Treacy has been the coach there for over 35 years. When he called Shane, it was a no brainer. They flew myself and Shane over in October 2019 for a visit, campus tour and to go through everything.”

Shane plans to spend four years at Providence, where he is studying psychology.

Naas AC still remains his club at home and he looks forward to competing for them at home during the summer, if Covid-19 guidelines allow.

He also trains with Dublin Track Club during the holidays, with coach Feidhlim Kelly.

“I’m really grateful to my coach at Naas AC, Evelyn McNelis, and to Tanya Kilcoyne from Naas CBS who originally encouraged me to try athletics. The support I have received from Naas Athletics club along the way has been amazing,” said Shane.

In the States, competitions started to open up in early spring.

“So we’ve travelled to North Carolina a couple of times for competition and hopefully will go to the ‘Big East’ meet in Connecticut next week.

“There has been a mixture of in-person and remote classes, and as I live on campus it has been a great experience as I know that wasn’t happening at home for first year college students so I’m very lucky,” he explained.

“The college system is definitely different here, but it suits me, as due to my training schedule, I can take all of my classes early in the day, so I am finished in time for training at 2.30pm. We train every day, and dependening on the session, sometimes twice a day.

“Then we have recovery time in the student athlete building, where there are brilliant facilities. After that, I go get dinner and then it’s college work, or study and spending time with friends and other athletes.”

He is full of praise for his coach Ray Treacy.

“It was disappointing that the European Cross Country championships were cancelled last year as they were being held in Dublin and I was part of the u20 Irish squad who were hoping for selection,” he outlined.

“It would have been a great opportunity to take part in a big event at home. I’m really enjoying my experience here, and have made great friends but it was nice to get home for Christmas, and I will be home for a few weeks in summer too.”

Shane has been vaccinated, so he won’t have to quarantine when he arrives home.

“My ambition for now is to keep training hard, get some personal bests, and try to qualify for the NCAA Division 1 championships here in the States next year. I will also be keeping an eye on qualifying times for u23 competitions and hopefully will earn another Irish vest soon.”

Shane’s dad, Paul played schools rugby in Dublin and also played for Naas RFC while his sister, Kate plays for Naas senior ladies team. With his exams now behind him, Shane can concentrate fully on his running.