Top prizes for virtual style competition at the Curragh Guineas Festival this weekend

The Tattersalls Irish Guineas Festival is taking place at the Curragh this weekend, May 22 and 23.

It sees a number of firsts for 2021, where on the track some of the best horses and jockeys in Europe will compete in the first of the Irish Classic races of the year and €1.65m in total prize money.

The Festival will take place behind closed doors to comply with Irish government protocols. Saturday will feature the 100th running of the historic Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas for colts, while attention turns to the best fillies in the 99th running of the Tattersalls 1,000 Guineas, which is the feature on Sunday along with the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup.

Racing and sponsorship manager for the Curragh Racecourse Evan Arkwright said: “We are really looking forward to the weekend and the opportunity to see some of the best horses in Europe compete over both days, viewed by millions of people all over the world. The 100th running of the Irish 2000 Guineas is of particular significance and we plan to celebrate many of the legendary winners of the race through a variety of digital activations. Our sponsors have been superb and their support of our fully sponsored programme has ensured we offer significant prize money in order for us to stage high quality competitive racing over both days.”

Style stakes

Off the track, Tipperary Crystal are hosting the first racing style event of the season to celebrate the launch of their new collections, including ROMI Dublin.

The winning style entrant will win a €1,000 Online Tipperary Crystal Voucher plus a host of other prize. Entries open up online on Friday evening and close on Saturday, May 22, at 2pm sharp. Details on www.curragh.ie.