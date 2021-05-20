Gardaí investigating theft of trailer in Kill

Naas Gardaí are investigating the theft of an Ifor Williams trailer in Kill on Friday last .

The incident happened between 10am and lunchtime.

The 6x4 trailer has mesh sides and a ramp.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating the theft of a trailer from a premises in the Straffan area of Co Kildare that occurred at approximately 10am on the 14th of May, 2021.

"No injuries were sustained in the course of this incident.

"No arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing."